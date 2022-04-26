NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that two top-winning Take 5 tickets were recently purchased at locations within the state.

One of the top-prize winning tickets was sold for the April 20 Take 5 evening drawing. The ticket was worth $39,688 and was purchased at the Tops Market located at 658 West Main Street in Arcade. The winning numbers were 6-21-25-26-34.

The other top-prize winning ticket was sold for the April 21 midday drawing. The ticket was worth $19,637 and was sold at Country Farms located at 133 West Main in Frankfort. The winning numbers were 2-7-12-30-35.

Individuals who purchased a Take 5 ticket can check their numbers on the NY Lottery website. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

Winners must schedule an appointment to claim their prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. To redeem their prize they will need their winning ticket, a filled-out claim form, a valid government-issued ID, and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.