ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – From lollipops to saltwater taffy and everything else in between the old country store & more 1849 has just about every type of candy you can think of.

The Old Country Store property has been around since 1849, which is why it’s included in the title. It started out as a general store, but now it belongs to Jenny and Denise Wells. They inherited the store from their father who originally opened it up just eight years ago, they sell all kinds of candy and especially candy from Germany, where they’re originally from.

They also sell a lot of locally made products from maple syrup to honey, soaps and even candles. In addition, they also sell their own merchandise with the logo, the heart of the 11 Finger lakes on it, which was an idea that their dad came up with.

“If you look at Google Maps, and you look at the satellite version, where everything is green because it’s such a green area, you’ll see that the major highways have been formed by heart around the Finger Lakes, all of the Finger Lakes and that’s what our dad saw and created this image the green heart, and all of a Finger Lakes in it,” Denise Wells said.

Jenny and the Denise hope that the store will continue to bring joy to their customers and leave everybody with the sweet tooth, if you want to visit the store you can find more information on the old country store & more 1849 website.