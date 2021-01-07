Tale of Two Protests: America Divided

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The recent uproar in Washington has caused a divide in America.

President-Elect Joe Biden called the riot a double standard—implying Black Lives Matter protesters would have been treated differently than the “Pro-Trump mob.”

Many are taking to social media, comparing Wednesday’s mayhem to the BLM movement. However, a local NAACP leader said they are not the same.

Elmira-Corning NAACP President Georgia Verdier weighed in on the chaos. She tells 18 News there are ways to have your voice heard without destructing the system.

You can be seen and heard, but it doesn’t change systemic issues. You have to get in it to win it and I’m hoping that we are learning that, yes, we gotta do all of those things— like voting and being a part of the system without tearing down the system. Georgia Verdier, Elmira-Corning NAACP President

Verdier hopes for not only unity but a brighter future.