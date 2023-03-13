ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A winter storm is set to bear down on the eastern portion of New York Monday night into Tuesday. A winter weather watch is in effect until Wednesday for much of the state. The New York State Thruway Authority has decided to implement a tandem and empty tractor-trailer ban on several major highways.

The ban will be in place on the following roads. The ban will begin Monday, March 13 at 8 p.m. on I-87 from exit 17 (Newburgh – Scranton – I-84) to I-90 exit 36 (Watertown – Binghamton- I-81). The length of the Berkshire Spur (I-87 exit 21B to the Massachusetts border) will also be included.

Any tandem or empty tractor-trailers will not be able to use those highways until the ban is lifted. This is done to improve safety on those roads during the weather event.

Stay with NEWS10 both on-air and online as the winter weather impacts the area. Head to our weather page for everything you need to know to stay safe. Several snow emergencies have already been called in the Capital Region.