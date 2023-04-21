ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In addition to celebrating Earth Day, on Saturday, April 22, Tanglewood Nature Center and Museum are celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The celebration will begin tomorrow from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, with a ribbon cutting from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm. Harris Weiss, Governor Kathy Hochuls’ Southern Tier representative will be in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Senator Thomas O’Mara and Assemblyman Christopher Friend have also issued a Legislative Proclamation commemorating Tanglewood’s 50th anniversary.

Tanglewood is partnering with Elmira artist Aleta Wynn Yarrow to create a new art installation celebrating the seasons and local wildlife in the Southern Tier with animal programs, pizza, cake, and the unveiling of Tanglewood’s new timeline display.

“We will have an animal program with some animal favorites, including Sophie the Owl and Bernice. The tortoise trail, there are eight different flags for the four seasons, there is nighttime and daytime for each season, and it’s depicting the animals in her yard and Elmira,” said Elaine Smith, Executive Director of the Tanglewood Nature Center and Museum.

Yarrow created eight banners for Tanglewood Nature Center’s children’s sensory trail. Scenes of each season, day and night, are based on observations of living things that grow and move through her native shade garden.

Registration is closed for the 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm event. However, people can still come to the nature center from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm to enjoy the animals and see the art on the Children’s trail.