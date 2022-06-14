ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York’s invasive species awareness week has come and gone but the work protecting the state’s environment, eco-system, and health. It’s just beginning over at Tanglewood Nature Center.

New York is remaining vigilant against invasive species in the state an organism that becomes overpopulated and harms a new environment.

“As the climate is changing and as warmer and colder weather mix into our geographic region of upstate New York, there has been a lot of movement of invasive species from the south pushing up,” said Ian Mclaughlin, Curator/ Educator, Tanglewood Nature Center.

Tanglewood Nature Center’s Ryan Donnelly mentioned that in New York State, most of our invasive species are insects.

“The most common ones right now that people are probably dealing with are the spongy moths formerly known as the Gypsy Moths,” said Donnelly.

The spongy moths are at a stage where they are hashing out.

“They’re in their Caterpillar form right now and pretty much eating any plant they can find,” said Donnelly.

Tanglewood Nature Center has set up circle traps to monitor invasive species.

“it’s almost like a minnow trap for a spotted lantern fly. It’ll crawl up the trunk of the tree. Once it crawls into this box where and can’t come back out,” said Donnelly.

McLaughlin noted that it’ll take everyone to do their part this summer to keep the spongy insects away.

“Control what you can control, your backyard, and your property,” said McLaughlin.

Part of the Tanglewood Nature Center’s invasive species project was to prevent the spongy moths from getting into the trees while collecting this information to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Finger Lakes Prism who donated the spotted lantern fly boxes to them.