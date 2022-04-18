ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today was the last day to file your taxes. If you waited until the last minute, you could be running into some serious roadblocks.

COVID-19 has shaken up the tax filing deadline.

“There were expansions in the tax code designed to help the U.S. economy and families recover from the pandemic,” said Kathy Pickering, Chief Tax Officer, H & R Block.

Being on time with tax filing can save you the headache.

Human Resources Consultant Mathew Burr says there are ways to make sure you meet the requirements of the tax deadline.

“Working from home, a lot of this stuff can be done, electronically. You can work with somebody locally if you need to, or your tax person or online to submit that,” said Matthew Burr, Human Resources Consultant.

Burr also noted that If you didn’t file your taxes today, you may need to file your 2021 and 2022 taxes together during the next tax season. As a result of that, there could be consequences that follow.

You can also request an extension from the Internal Revenue Service. However, Burr doesn’t recommend doing it every year. It’s better to be proactive and file on time than to wait until the last minute.

“You could be losing money if you don’t file. If you’re expecting a return, you might be accumulating fines with interest. If you owe money as well, you’d run the risk of an audit or potential jail time,” said Burr.