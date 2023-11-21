CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY. (WETM) – Chemung County Legislators are considering the 2024 Budget Proposal submitted by County Executive Chris Moss. It includes a 2.8% property tax increase, after tax rates dropped by more than 28% in 2023. The budget committee also recommended a change to increase Legislator salaries by 3%.

The budget committee met Monday evening after the full legislature participated in two days of budget workshops presented by Chemung County Budget Director Steven Hoover.

“The real property tax levy. That’s where all of this eventually meets. This is where we set the levy. That sets the rate. I want to start there tonight,” Hoover said at the first budget workshop on Nov. 13th.

“The recommended levy is $26,826,921. It’s higher than the approved levy last year of $25 million 107. So, the levy is increasing $1.7 million, or 6.8%.

In a letter to the Legislature, Chemung County Executive Chris Moss said: “The number one challenge with the 2024 proposed budget involves one of the amendments that was made to last year’s proposed budget by the County Legislature. Regardless of the intentions of those amendments, the unprecedented decrease to the tax levy resulted in a recurring structural deficit that had to be addressed not only in this year’s proposed plan, but for years to come.”

The County says in 2023, property taxes dropped by more than 28%. In 2024, the County is proposing an increase of 2.8%. The County says that means if your home is assessed at $100,000 you would pay about $13 more per year.

The County says because the Tax Levy dropped by $5.5 million in 2023, the 2024 budget proposal calls for using $8.6 million dollars from the General Fund to balance the budget.

Budget Director Hoover says Sales Taxes make up 30% of the County’s revenue. He warned his initial projection for sales tax revenue in 2024 is now showing a slowdown.

“The county budget is dependent on a very volatile slice of the pie that varies according to the economy,” Hoover said. “The percentages I shared with you were based on October 1st information. We have new sales tax information that just came in last week. Sales tax is declining. That 3.5% growth as of October 1st, has gone down to 2.8% as of Nov. 7th. That’s a 524,000 swing.”

Hoover said the County is also spending more money on state mandates, like social services.

” This is what’s driving the train. It’s beyond our control. Folks like to say, it’s Hoover’s salary, Moss’s car or something like that. It’s not. A lot of it is social service spending. Welfare, indigent defense, Medicaid and pension expenditures are rising. That’s what is increasing costs here.

The Budget Committee is now recommending some changes to the 2024 budget, including a 3% pay raise for Legislators. If approved, a Legislator salary of $17,591 would increase to $18,119. The salary of the Majority & Minority leader would increase from $20,369 to $20,979. The Vice Chairman’s salary would increase from $21,597 to $22,245. The Chairman’s salary would increase from $42,217 to $43,484.

“I just want to put this out there and put this thought in everybody’s head, I don’t even know if it would be legal to do this,” said District 1 Legislator Lawana Morse. “Rather than take a salary increase, which would equal $8943. Rather than us taking that increase, what is the possibility of us putting those funds into like, a community development fund?”

“I’ll let the attorney correct me on this, but I believe it’s against the law to give money away,” answered Vice Chairman Thomas Sweet.

Morse told 18 News legislators can take that 3% from their paycheck and make a personal donation. Morse said she spoke with several legislators who plan to get together and combine their raises to make a larger donation to a charity.

The County says a public hearing on the 2024 Budget Proposal will be held next Monday. A full vote is expected on Dec. 4th. The County is also using a new “digital budget book” that anyone can access for more transparency. You can view the 2024 Budget Proposal here.

You can also watch the full budget presentations below.