ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Republican Senator, Jim Tedisco, is working on new legislation that would require New York City to provide advance notice a community and get that community’s permission before relocating asylum seekers.

“I think that decision making should be for any municipality who has done their fair share or who doesn’t have the services available, because it does a disservice to those non-citizens who come here to another municipality who can’t provide what New York City couldn’t provide,” said Tedisco.

It’s similar to a bill sponsored by Democratic Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara, that would require a municipality planning to transfer asylum seekers to first consult with the governor and leader of the directly affected local jurisdiction.

“It seeks to put a process in place that would require a notice, 30 business days, that will require municipalities to share information,” explained Santabarbara.

Like Santabarbara’s bill, Tedisco’s bill would also require New York City to give 30 days notice to a community.

Both pieces of legislation are in direct response to a situation that happened in Schenectady County where a Super 8 Motel took in asylum seekers from New York City and informed occupants who were already there that they had to leave on short notice.

However, there is a big difference between the two bills.

“If they pass a resolution, a home rule law, rejecting them and New York City, or the mayor there, or any municipality, decide to still bring them in and plop them in without any preparation about housing— uprooting other people who need the same benefits in terms of social services, the penalty will be $1,000 for every individual they bring in after they’ve not been accepted by the municipality for every single day they continue to be there,” said Tedisco.

When asked about the notification process for telling communities, a spokesperson for the New York City Mayor’s Office said in part, “As we’ve said for months, this is a fast moving and fluid crisis and leaders across the state should be prepared for this possibility. Before asylum seekers are sent to localities across the state, our team does make another effort to notify them of how many people are arriving and when.”