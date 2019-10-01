Teen died protecting child in Port Charlotte; man in custody

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Charlotte County deputies have arrested a man connected to a Port Charlotte teen’s death Thursday night. The teen was found dead inside a home on Starlite Lane, according to Sheriff Prummell.

Deputies arrested Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, who has a history of drug use and is currently on probation, according to Sheriff Prummell.

At 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Charlotte County deputies responded to reports of an injured man walking the streets in the area of Starlite Lane and Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

Deputies found Cole and he ran away. Investigators later got a call that a man later identified as Cole had entered a home on Conway Boulevard. Cole was taken into custody and had several stab wounds on his hands and side, according to a press release, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

While searching the area, an additional burglary was found to have taken place on Starlite Lane. Inside the home, deputies found a teenager who was dead and a child who was uninjured.

CCSO deputies believe Cole had gotten his injuries inside the home on Starlite Lane after a “violent encounter.”

A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office dive team was also seen searching a nearby canal.

The burglary victim from the home on Conway Boulevard identified Cole in a photo lineup as the person who went into his home.

Cole is now facing charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and petit theft for the incident on Conway Boulevard. He’s been arrested at least 20 other times.

Sheriff Prummell said the investigation is still ongoing and Starlite Lane will be blocked off for the rest of Friday and possibly Saturday.

The family of the teenager who died does not wish for their names or the names of the children to be released.

Sheriff Prummell said it was a tough night for his staff and they are still working through the incident.