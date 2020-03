ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) - According to a photo of a company memo from Swift Glass and confirmation from Chemung County's Public Health Director, Peter Buzzetti, an employee at Swift Glass has tested positive for COVID-19. 18 News also reaching out to Swift Glass who said they had "no comment at this time".

In the memo sent to 18 News, it says quote, "First, thank you for your help as we navigate through COVID-19. As you know, we had one employee in the front office test positive. As a result, those who had contact with that person are on the 7th day of 14 days of shelter in place. (In their homes.) To Date, no one who was in close contact with the employee who tested positive has symptoms. The employee who is positive remains home. This employee contracted the illness through meeting with another individual who tested positive after their meeting. That person was from Tompkins County."