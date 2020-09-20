Ten new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 10 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 366 confirmed cases, 25 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (4)

· Town of Campbell (2)

· Town of Fremont

· Town of Jasper

· Village of Hammondsport

· Village of Savona

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Four individuals are residents of Corning Center and two individuals are staff members of Corning Center

· Two individuals are linked with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is linked with positives from another county

The individuals also reported visiting the following locations within the investigation timeframe:

· 9/12/20 Evening – Beefeater’s Tavern in Horseheads

· 9/14/20 – Wise Guys Pizza in Hammondsport

· 9/15/20 Afternoon – Dick’s Sporting Goods in Horseheads

· 9/15/20 Afternoon – Sportsman’s Warehouse in Big Flats

· 9/16/20 Morning – Wegmans in Corning

· 9/16/20 Afternoon – Tops in Riverside

· 9/18/20 Afternoon – Walmart in Painted Post

“It is clear that COVID-19 has reached the level of community spread in Steuben,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Steuben has not seen this number of cases in one month since April. We must all adhere to prevention strategies to slow the spread of the virus or we could be back to over 100 cases in one month as seen in April.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.