Terri Tells You – Mueller Inc. helps Refuge Services

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey rock royalty was onstage Sunday night in the state’s musical cradle as rocker Jon Bon Jovi brought soulful crooner Southside Johnny Lyon with him into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The two rockers played a duet at Asbury Park’s Convention Hall, a place where both had performed many times on their way up from Jersey shore local bar bands to worldwide stars. Bon Jovi and Southside collaborated on “I Don’t Wanna Go Home,” backed by the band Kings of Suburbia.