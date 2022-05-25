The recent school shooting in Ulvadee, Texas is renewing important discussions about school security and Jennifer, a local mom whose children attend schools in Elmira said it’s unfortunate though not surprising these things happen.

“Not anymore with all the stuff that’s going on, not even this; it’s just the extra with the COVID and stuff; and so, by now, I’m not surprised,” said Jennifer. “I mean it scares me a little bit, you know I got kids, my 5-year-old, 10-year-old, my 13, my 15; so you know I try to talk to them about it,” she added.

According to statista.com, there have been three mass shootings in the U.S. this year. Texas is the third state with the highest number of those shootings over the last 40-years.

Jennifer said she makes it a daily routine to check in often with her kids and advises all parents or guardians to love on their children.