SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti.

In 2017, 22-year-old Jimmy Amisial heard a large crowd gathering in the streets and said he couldn’t believe what he found in the middle of them.

“I saw there were about 15 to 20 people staring at the baby on the pile of trash,” Amisial said.

The crying baby boy was covered in fire ants.

“He had no clothes on. He was crying. I could hear the pain in his voice,” Amisial said. “I couldn’t think of anything but to save him.”

He picked up the baby and took him home to his mom where they bathed, clothed and fed him. Amisial said police investigated but couldn’t find the parents. So, a judge asked Amisial a question he wasn’t expecting.

“He said, ‘Would you be willing to be his legal guardian?'” Amisial said.

After taking a few nights to think it over, he took a leap of faith and decided to go for it.

“Sometimes you don’t have to know what to do. You just have to be ready to do it,” Amisial said.

That abandoned baby boy is now 5-year-old Emilio Enjole Jeremiah.

“He loves to dance. He loves music. He loves to play the guitar,” Amisial said.

Amisial is now in the process of trying to legally adopt Emilio. As he reflected on these past few years, Amisial said his life-changing decision was the best one he could’ve made.

“I’m really glad the fact that I had the opportunity to transform his life from being abandoned in the trash into a wonderful treasure,” Amisial said.

Amisial said currently, Emilio is living with his mom in Haiti as he prepares to go back to Texas State in the spring. He hopes by the time he walks across the stage to get his diploma, Emilio will be living with him in America and watching from the crowd.