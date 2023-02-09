(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of nature and history. There are dozens of state parks throughout the Keystone State. State parks are full of natural beauty and are great for a day trip, to go for a hike, or to just get away for the day.
In the Northern Tier, Colton Point State Park is known as “The Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania.” The scenery at this park is breathtaking every season of the year, especially from late September through mid-October.
Cherry Springs State Park has reduced its services for the winter season. Visitors should be aware that the Campground has closed for the season and will reopen to the public on April 14th, 2023.
Here are the top 10 state parks in the state of Pennsylvania, based on travelers’ reviews on TripAdvisor.
10. Promised Land State Park
- Address: 100 Lower Lake Rd, Greentown, PA 18426
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews 264
- Website
9. Colton Point State Park
- Address: 927 Colton Rd, Wellsboro, PA 16901
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 320
- Website
8. Cherry Springs State Park
- Address: 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, PA 16915
- Rating 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 264
- Website
7. Cook Forest State Park
- Address: 113 River Road, Cooksburg, PA 16217
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews 301
- Website
6. Hickory Run State Park
- Address: 3613 State Route 534, White Haven, PA 18661-9712
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 429
- Website
5. Leonard Harrison State Park
- Address: 4797 Route 660, Wellsboro, PA 16901-7252
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 655
- Website
4. Ohiopyle State Park
- Address: Dinner Bell Rd, Ohiopyle, PA 15470-1029
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5.
- Reviews: 765
- Website
3. Point State Park
- Address: 601 Commonwealth Pl Bldg A, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 937
- Website
2. Ricketts Glen State Park
- Address: 695 State Route 487, Benton, PA 17814-7505
- Rating: 5 out of 5
- Reviews: 848
- Website
1. Kinzua Bridge State Park
- Address: 296 Viaduct Rd, Kane, PA 16735, Mount Jewett, PA 16740
- Rating: 5 out of 5
- Reviews: 667
- Website.