(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of nature and history. There are dozens of state parks throughout the Keystone State. State parks are full of natural beauty and are great for a day trip, to go for a hike, or to just get away for the day.

In the Northern Tier, Colton Point State Park is known as “The Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania.” The scenery at this park is breathtaking every season of the year, especially from late September through mid-October.

Cherry Springs State Park has reduced its services for the winter season. Visitors should be aware that the Campground has closed for the season and will reopen to the public on April 14th, 2023.

Here are the top 10 state parks in the state of Pennsylvania, based on travelers’ reviews on TripAdvisor.

10. Promised Land State Park

Address: 100 Lower Lake Rd, Greentown, PA 18426

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews 264

Website

9. Colton Point State Park

Address: 927 Colton Rd, Wellsboro, PA 16901

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 320

Website

8. Cherry Springs State Park

Address: 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, PA 16915

Rating 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 264

Website

7. Cook Forest State Park

Address: 113 River Road, Cooksburg, PA 16217

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews 301

Website

6. Hickory Run State Park

Address: 3613 State Route 534, White Haven, PA 18661-9712

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 429

Website

5. Leonard Harrison State Park

Address: 4797 Route 660, Wellsboro, PA 16901-7252

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 655

Website

4. Ohiopyle State Park

Address: Dinner Bell Rd, Ohiopyle, PA 15470-1029

Rating: 4.5 out of 5.

Reviews: 765

Website

3. Point State Park

Address: 601 Commonwealth Pl Bldg A, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 937

Website

2. Ricketts Glen State Park

Address: 695 State Route 487, Benton, PA 17814-7505

Rating: 5 out of 5

Reviews: 848

Website

1. Kinzua Bridge State Park