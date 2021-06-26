The 18th Annual Swarthout’s Take A Child Fishing Derby

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Swarthout’s Bait and Tackle Shop kick off their 18th annual fishing derby. Every year, kids compete for a month through fishing challenges and earn prizes at the end of the challenge cycle.

The Take a child fishing event is returning after being canceled last year due to COVID 19.

In order to have the event, Swarthout’s team took a different approach to ensure that they could still have the event and provide safety.

“Normal non-covid year we have over 200. this year we rolled out a semi-virtual derby, and we had 440, which is a good number for just coming out of restrictions,” said Melissa Rinker, Co-Owner of Swarthout’s Bait And Tackle Shop

Every kid who participated in the fishing derby was awarded a prize pack for their efforts at the take A child Fishing derby finale.