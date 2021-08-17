The 202nd Annual Steuben County Fair opens today

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The 202nd annual Steuben County fair kicked off today.

After not operating at full capacity last year, the oldest fair in New York State, The Steuben County Fair opened its gates to the community displaying its livestock to the Southern Tier.

“We’ve got some different acts and stuff and everything it’s just nice to be back to follow up and we had our drive-thru Fair last year so we kind of had a fair, but we’re very happy to be back in full production,” said Nick Pelham, Steuben County Fair Manager

This year’s event is bringing a good mix of new activities as well as honoring the grand history of agricultural life from our region.

Tickets are still available for the Steuben County Fair and will be open for a fun-filled week until Sunday, August 22nd.