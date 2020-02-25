The 3rd annual Queen of The Heart fundraiser helps women fight against domestic violence

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – 230 women throughout the Twin Tiers took part in a domestic violence prevention event on February 20, 2020, at the Community Center in Watkins Glen.

The event was hosted by Jerakah Heady and The Slaydies Den, along with support from Seneca Sunrise Coffee. The third annual Queen Of the Heart fundraiser aims to enlighten women of the community and fight against domestic violence.

“When starting the Slaydies Den, I wanted to create a safe space for women to be able to come and to be 100% free. To be exactly who they want to be,” Heady said.

The women empowerment movement event saw its biggest turnout to date and raised $6,000, surpassing the goal of $5,000.

Over the past three years, the fundraiser has raised funds for the First Step Victim Services⁠—a domestic violence program through Catholic Charities that services both Schuyler and Chemung counties.

The ladies are already looking ahead to next year’s fundraiser.