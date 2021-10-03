The 40th Annual Wineglass Marathon attracts new runners to cross the finish line in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- Sunday, October 2nd, 2021 marked the 40th anniversary of the Wineglass Marathon and, runners came from all over despite the rainy conditions.

Wineglass Marathon 2021 runners

“I just heard really good things about it online and reading about it and, I want to go the Corning Glass museum kind of see around so it’s nice,” said Ben Trageser, Runner, Wineglass Marathon

Marathons also make great memories for couples as they push each other to finish strong as part of their experience.

“I did it with My girlfriend so, it was nice to have a race with her and do the whole thing that nice experience,” said Trageser

A lot of families in corning supported the runners with signs and celebrations upon their victory.

There were people of all ages crossing the finish line. The hard work of many marathon runners paid off today in corning.

This weekend served as an inspiration to keep going no matter the marathon, race, or life obstacle that sits in front of you. It’s all possible with hope.