The annual Schuyler County Farm Trail returns for its second year

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2nd annual Schuyler County Farm Trail opened its barns for local visitors to experience farm life this weekend.

The Schuyler county farm trail offered a great experience for the community to take a deeper dive into the benefits of new york state agriculture.

The local farm tour at Sunset View Farm showcased their specialty of cheese making and cow cuddling throughout the weekend.

“We’re a dairy farm. We are a small farm we milk about 40 head of cows but we use our milk to make our cheeses, as well as sell raw milk from our cows and then in our store we have all sorts of a variety of other local products. This weekend and every day we offer free self-guided tours free cheese samples on the weekends we do something called cow cuddling,” said Jess Hoffman, Farmer, Sunset View Creamery

Visitors can walk around the farm and enjoy the variety of cows and calves

Aside from the cow cuddling and quality time on the farm, the Sunset View Farm is known for its variety of cheese and the food products created on their farm that was on display as part of the farm trail experience.

Visit Sunset View Creamery website to take a tour of the farm and cuddle with the cows.