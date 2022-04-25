April is National Autism Awareness Month, and according to the World Health Organization, one child in 100 is autistic and it’s estimated that around 50% of people with this diagnosis have an intellectual disability.

The Director of one local organization, Missy Goetschius, shared what they do to help those in the community.

“We choose to focus on the successful accomplishments of the people we support throughout the year,” said Goetschius. “Rather than focus on one month to highlight these things, we have ongoing activities and initiatives that internally focus on the people we support,” she added.

The Arc supports more than 12 hundred people a year.