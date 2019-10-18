Breaking News
The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Prince in Space, Mooning Pumpkin and more

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

New this week, have you ever seen the scam about the Nigerian Prince that needs a donation, well now there’s a Nigerian astronaut who needs $3 million because he’s stuck in space.

Monopoly has a new addition to its gaming franchise with its newest rendition, “Hallmark Monopoly”. You can get special pieces, buy a Christmas tree farm or buy whatever you would normally see in the cheesy movies.

And, a Homeowner’s Association in Atlanta is up in arms over a Halloween display of a stuffed scarecrow “mooning people” with 2 pumpkins.

