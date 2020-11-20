The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Snowball maker, ‘hatfishing’ and smartphones in the 1500’s?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchors Matt Paddock and Fontaine Glenn every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

Scott starting off this week discussing a new dating term. If you are dating online and want to connect with someone, don’t let yourself get ‘hatfished’.

‘Hatfishing’, is when people try to hide their bald head while they try to do their online dating.

Next up Scott broke down a new winter tool coming to store shelves near you. It’s a snowball maker and it will only run you $24.

Scott poking fun at the new tool saying, “If you don’t know how to make a snowball, it’s time to stop and get off the planet’.

Also, if you’re making Thanksgiving dinner this year Scott says DON’t WASH THE BIRD.

If you wash it particles get all over the place and spread the chance of salmonella.

Also, if you love Legos you can spend $500 to build a replica of ‘The Coliseum’, in Italy.

Lastly, Scott ending this weeks episode with a photo from the 1500’s. It appears the woman is holding a smartphone and Scott wants you guys to decide, what is it that she’s holding?