Campgrounds in the Twin Tiers were packed for Labor Day weekend

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Traveling is just part of the many things that people like to do during Labor Day. This time around, tons of families spent their labor day weekend in the Twin Tiers to endure some family fun camping time.

With their campgrounds only having 12 sites available, they’ve had to turn some business away because of the many bookings they’ve received early on.

“We hope to expand in the future because this year I probably turned away more business than I did because I just didn’t people would call, I would people would call and call and call and ask for either Labor Day or Columbus Day or whatever and I just don’t have the sites,” Gary Brown, Co-Owner Morning Star RV Campgrounds

The campgrounds in the Twin Tiers have become a popular place with the wineries, and the lake is nearby.

Camping season begins May 1st and ends on Columbus day.

However, the Morning Star RV Camping area will have a limited ability to let people stay during the winter months.