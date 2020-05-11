The changing of adoption amid COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The month of May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, but

during this pandemic, the state of New York’s court system is closed, per the PAUSE Initiative.

So what does this mean for children looking to be adopted?

This means family courts that finalize foster and adoption paperwork are at a standstill, and background checks and fingerprinting are limited by appointments, which is slowing the process of putting children in homes.

The Glove House in Chemung county is working around the clock to make sure that every child is well-taken care of,—amid this coronavirus pandemic even if it has to be virtual.

Director of The Glove House’s Finger Lakes Regional Office Jodi Walker says this pandemic is not making it easy on anyone at the moments.

“First of all being a foster parent is a difficult job to do. Struggling with COVID-19 I think impacts significantly.”

The Glove House celebrates Foster Care Awareness by thanking those that help children find permanent homes. While New York State is on PAUSE, celebrations will be on hold as well but will happen soon, says Donna Corbin Director of Glove House’s Southern tier Office.

“Our foster parents are essential during this pandemic. We acknowledge the hard work they do every single day not just in Foster month.”