The Christmas House reopens for its final season in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the start of the last season for the iconic Christmas house on maple ave.

The Christmas House has spent 39 Christmas holidays in the Southern Tier. This season the staff of The Christmas House prepares to say goodbye.

“When we get to the bitter end, which I don’t like to think about the very end, but when we do we will be calling a lot of our community charitable partners that we’ve had over the years, to see if there’s anything they can use for, you know, future events or future promotions they will have,” said Julie Delgrosso, Elf in Charge, The Christmas House











The Christmas House in Elmira, NY

As the final season comes to a close, the holiday gift shop will focus on giving back to the community through its long-lasting partnerships and community relationships over the years.

“So we will comb our archives for people that we can help in the community that can benefit from anything that we have left at the end,” said Delgrosso

This year will be the most memorable one for shoppers in the Southern Tier. They’ll have a chance to purchase Christmas ornaments and holiday decorations for the last time.

The Christmas House will be open every day up until early January. However, the holiday house sale will start in November of this year.