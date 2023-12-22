CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – For 9 years the Rockwell Museum has held the Gingerbread Invitational, a competition for people who want to put their creative abilities to the test and see what they can make.

This year there were 7 entries, and they are all on pedestals in an exhibit on the 2nd floor of the Rockwell Museum. 18 News was told that it is possible to have up 12 contestants per holiday season. The contest voting has taken place from November 18th and will go until December 31st. The winner will be drawn at the beginning of next year and will win their coveted Community Choice Award.

“Each year we call out to the community to gather participants and they can submit an application. Then participants are selected and then they’re given the theme and they’re allowed to take it away and build whatever inspires them. Our visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite creation. They can obtain a ballot with their admission from the front desk and whoever gets the most votes will win our coveted Community Choice Award,” said Museum employee Lukas Brown.

18 News was told that there has been over 2,000 votes so far. If you aren’t able to vote or weren’t able to participate this year, no need to worry. It is an annual event and the museum takes applications before the event starts if you are looking to participate.

You also don’t have to do it alone. You can get a team, your family, or just any group together and work on making a creative design that you think can take home the win.