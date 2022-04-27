The Corning-Painted Post school district will hold a voter registration day next week, and all-district residents are eligible to vote, but to register, you must be a qualified voter.

The local clerk, Karen Dutcher, said there are some things you should know before coming out.

“The voter registration day affords the opportunity for any qualified voter who’s at least 18 years of age, they’ve lived in the Corning-Painted Post area school district for at least 30 days prior to the vote, and they’re a US citizen,” said Dutcher.

Dutcher said you can contact her at 607-936-3704 for more information, and the voter registration will be Tuesday, May 3rd at 165 Charles St. in Painted Post.