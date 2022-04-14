PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — The New KFC in Painted Post has announced its grand opening date after being delayed earlier this year.

The new location, a former Chemung Canal Trust Company building, will be known as ‘The Crystal Bucket’.

The grand opening to the public is set for Tuesday, May 3, at 243 N. Hamilton St. in Painted Post.

“Distinctive and original, just like the iconic bucket, this new KFC features a unique architectural design fitting for a region known for innovation,” said a statement from KBP Brands, the company reportedly responsible for constructing the restaurant, about the opening.

An official ribbon-cutting for the new establishment is set for April 28, allowing invited guests and media outlets to view the new building before the official public opening.