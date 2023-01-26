ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York State Canal Corporation are continuing to put a “rapid response plan” in place to fight against the spread of the “round goby.”

The round goby is an aquatic invasive species. The fish was discovered in the Hudson River near the city of Troy in July 2021, an aquatic invasive species such as the round goby can have a huge negative impact on native fish, disrupt ecosystems and damage local economies.

The “rapid response plan” includes measures such as the New York Invasive Species Council engaging in an education and outreach effort that teaches boaters, anglers, and others what steps can take to prevent the spread of the round goby.

These species have been found in many of New York’s lakes, ponds, and rivers, and can be transported on boats, equipment, and bait. the DEC and New York State Canal Corporation hope their plans will combat this issue and protect the environment and the economy.

“As we approach the season opening this spring, DEC continues to work with our partners at Canal Corporation to mitigate the risk of round goby and other invasive species entering our waterways. DEC and our partners at Canal Corporation have strategies in place to protect our fisheries, wildlife, and economy from the potential spread of the round goby and other invasive species consistent with the State’s rapid response plan.” said the DEC commissioner Basil Seggos.