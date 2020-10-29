The DMV and GTSC reminding drivers to be ready for winter conditions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) are reminding drivers to be prepared for winter conditions. Snow is expected in most of the Capital Region on Friday.

Under state law, snow tires can be used from October 16 through April 30.

“We cannot control the weather, but we can control how prepared we are to drive in winter conditions,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair.

Before driving, GTSC recommends:

Check tire tread

Fill the gas tank

Clear/Clean all lights and windows

Fill the windshield washer reservoir

Remove all snow and ice including on top of the vehicle

Ensure the vehicle’s heater and defroster are working properly

Make sure the recommended amount of antifreeze is in the radiator

Get familiar with a new vehicle before driving in harsh weather condition

When ready to drive:

Warm up the car so the defroster clears the windows.

Turn on headlights whenever windshield wipers are on. New York State law makes this mandatory.

Do not exceed the speed limit and always adjust speed to the road conditions.

Leave plenty of room between vehicles.

Don’t try to pass or weave in and out of traffic. All drivers must be prepared to react if other drivers start to slide.

Do not drive during ice or snowstorms unless it is necessary.

When sleet, freezing rain or snow begin to fall, remember that bridges, ramps and overpasses will freeze first. Be aware that slippery spots may remain after snow is removed.

The National Highway Safety Administration suggests keeping these supplies in the vehicle: