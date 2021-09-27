The EastSide Farmers’ Market holds Fall Festival to close out the season

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – It is the end of Farmers’ Market season in the Twin Tiers and the EastSide Farmers’ Market is celebrating a successful season with a Fall Festival hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County (CCE Chemung) this Tuesday, September 28th from 3-6 p.m. The event will be held at the EastSide Farmers’ Market, 760 E. Water St. Elmira, NY on the lawn of the Holiday Inn.

Attendees will have the opportunity to decorate pumpkins with CCE Chemung County 4-H, purchase special treats from Bell’s Country Coffee and P’s Macarons, and enjoy live music provided by Andy G. Fagan Music.

This event is free to the public. Local Farmers will be selling their seasonal produce, microgreens, maple syrup, jams, jellies, homemade goods, and more. CCE’s Master Gardeners are holding a bulb sale and catalogs can be picked up at this event. Community groups will also be present to provide resources and education to community members.

The EastSide Market proudly accepts EBT/SNAP through the generous support of market sustainer F.M. Howell Packaging, Fresh Connect Checks, and FMNP Senior and WIC Coupons.

For more details, please call Leah Sorensen (607)734-4453 extension 207 or visit Chemung County Cornell Cooperative Extension’s website.