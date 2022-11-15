ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The Elmira Holiday Parade, a holiday staple, is back for its 64th year after being cancelled one year and changed the next due to the pandemic.

The holiday parade has been around since 1956 and it kicks off the holiday season here in the Elmira. The executive director for Elmira Downtown Development, Kylene Kiah, says “This year we are back to the full-on parade and the full route. We have lots of people come to dress as the characters and pull the floats,” adding, “it’s going to be great.” Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making a return, as well as characters from Frozen, Sesame Street, Nemo and more.

Parade Committee Chair, Deb Sullivan, has been working on this parade for a year now, she’s even adding a surprise float this year which according to Kiah, is going to be amazing.

However, since the parade is back in full force this year, they are looking for some more volunteers to dress up in some costumes. There is a costume fitting taking place tomorrow, November 16th, it is the last one but if you can’t make it, you may still be able to help out. The fitting is taking place at Community Bank which is located at 300 West Water Street from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There are no requirements, anyone of all ages is welcome to come andd try on costumes.

If you cannot make it, you can email Kiah at Kylene@elmiradowntown.com.

The parade is taking place on Black Friday, November 25th starting at 10 a.m.