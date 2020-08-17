The Elmira location of Master K’s BBQ will be open for business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -Master K’s BBQ, the Elmira location, will be serving the community starting tomorrow.

The Master K Elmira location will be open at 11 am on August 17.

The restaurant has received the green light to open for service and, to celebrate their grand opening the eatery, is giving away two cheesesteaks, a rib, and chicken dinners to two lucky winners.

The winners of the dinners will be posted on their Facebook page.

The restaurant will have an official grand opening Saturday, August 22, to celebrate the opening.