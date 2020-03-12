The Farm Sanctuary brings virtual reality to classrooms

1  of  2
ITHACA, N.Y (WETM) – A local farm company is educating students on how to make a difference in the farming industry.

This humane educational workshop is bringing the farms to the classroom. ​

The Animal Sanctuary of Watkins Glen is providing a new program to
middle and high school students in Central-Western New York.

The in-class workshops allow students and teachers to learn about the compassion of animals with a virtual reality twist to animal farms.​

The interactive learning exercise is teaching students compassion for animals through VR.​

Lehman Alternative Community School is the latest to receive the program, which is already educating thousand around New York City. ​

