The Farm Sanctuary brings virtual reality to classrooms

ITHACA, N.Y (WETM) – A local farm company is educating students on how to make a difference in the farming industry.
This humane educational workshop is bringing the farms to the classroom.
The Animal Sanctuary of Watkins Glen is providing a new program to
middle and high school students in Central-Western New York.
The in-class workshops allow students and teachers to learn about the compassion of animals with a virtual reality twist to animal farms.
The interactive learning exercise is teaching students compassion for animals through VR.
Lehman Alternative Community School is the latest to receive the program, which is already educating thousand around New York City.