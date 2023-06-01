ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Finger Lakes boating museum is set for touring season this summer. There will be rides on the historic Pat two boat and a new collection of boats to be seen.

Nicole Katsur is the program coordinator at the Finger Lakes boating museum and she talks in great detail about the importance of the Pat two and how the boat has impacted tourism in the Finger Lakes. She’s also excited for this year’s touring season so people can learn more about the boat as a new book authored by her will be available explaining the history of the boat.

“She is a pretty special boat, she was first built in 1924 in Alexandria Bay…but she eventually ended up in an historical society and then of boneyard for many years…this touring season will be the first season we do have the book available, which is pretty exciting for us,” Katsur said.

But the book is not the only new thing, this Saturday, June 3 at 1pm. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony opening a new exhibit with bigger boats. Edward Wightman the man in charge of the collection of artifacts at the museum is excited for people to tour the exhibit.

“This room pops when one of them that comes through the I want them to go, oh wow…there’s about 100 Maybe even 150 years of boat building and industry of the14 contiguous counties of the Finger Lakes and that’s gone, I hope they’re really quite surprised and blown away by the sheer magnitude of this museum. There’s nothing like it,” Wightman said.

This year’s touring season for the Finger Lakes boating Museum is going to be something special, and if you want a chance to ride on the Pat two you can visit the Finger lakes boating museum website to book a ticket.