ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is wrapping up its ‘Selfless Elf’ program with fun activities for you and your family to encourage the spirit of giving.

Participants will receive a link to a different advent calendar door to “open” from December 1st – December 25th. Each door will reveal family-based activities and various ideas on how you can be selfless this holiday season.

Activities include ideas such as a gratitude keeper calendar, hand-made holiday card activities, a food pantry shopping list, and more.

“The opportunities for people to get involved, do things beyond themselves, and think about being selfless. So, there are things like making a gratitude jar and donating products to a local pantry and different sorts of family memories,” said FBST Chief Development Officer Meghan Parson. “You can make holiday cards together, they’re just really intriguing ideas to get people together in their neighborhood with their groups of family and friends to do things that are selfless.”

Families or individuals can sign up at www.FoodBankSelflessElf.org to receive daily emails from Jingles, the Food Bank’s Selfless Elf.