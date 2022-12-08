CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Fund for Women of the Southern Tier, Incorporated is inviting you to take a holiday stroll on Market Street to help women and girls in need.

“The organization exist to help girls and women achieve economic self-sufficiency and realize life goals through grants in areas of education, health, wellness, career, and life skills.”

If you still have to do Christmas shopping today, the following eleven participating businesses will donate all proceeds to the Fund for Women cause.

Business Participating:

Connors Mercantile (16 E Market St)

Glaswerk Optical (72 E Market Street)

Rabbit Row (38 W Market St)

Nickels Pit BBQ (20 E Market Street)

Pure Design (39 E Market St)

Card Carrying Books (15 E Market St)

Heathered Gray (78 W Market St)

Liquid Shoes Brewing (26 E Market St)

Pink Bellini (94 E Market St)

Pips Boutique (89 E Market St)

Pips Squeak Boutique (96 E Market St)

The first 150 shoppers at Connors Mercantile will receive a free Fund for Women holiday ornament. Refreshments are available at Connors Mercantile and Glaswerk Optical.

The Fund for Women Holiday Stroll on Market Street will take place from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.