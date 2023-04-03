ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Shelle Green teaches global studies at Elmira High School and is known for going the extra mile to make her students feel at home.

She credits two people for inspiring her to pursue a career in teaching.

“Well, my first grade teacher from 40 years ago told me I was able to be anything I wanted to be, so I kind of pursued that. So since first grade, I knew I wanted to be a teacher,” said Green. I actually went to school at the old EFA. A great mentor, somebody that I truly respect with all my heart is my mom. She actually worked for the school district for 35 years,” Green continued.

She also credits her students. She says she not only teaches them, but they teach her as well.

“I’m an older teacher, so I’m still learning a lot of new things that they find cool. So I just have to try to transition into what I need to learn to make teaching more enjoyable for them,” said Green. I think that I’ve just tried to present myself as real. I am who I am and they accept my kids for who they are and I just enjoy teaching and I also love my kids as well.So it makes it a great experience every day.”