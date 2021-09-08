The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Electricians of Elmira to open applications for electrician apprentices

Indian electricians work on a pylon in New Delhi on February 28, 2015. India’s finance minister pledged major investment in infrastructure February 28, saying it was time for the economy to “fly”, as he unveiled the new right-wing government’s first full budget. AFP PHOTO / CHANDAN KHANNA (Photo credit should read Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Electricians of Elmira, Local Union #139, will conduct a recruitment from October 8, 2021, through September 9, 2022, for 10-12 Electrician apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today.

Applications can be obtained from Electricians JAC of Elmira Local Union #139, 415 West Second Street, Elmira, NY, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the second Friday of each month, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period.

Applicants must apply in person with applications completed on-site. All applications must be received no later than September 9, 2022.

Please note that the 10-12 openings listed for apprentices represent the total number for two recruitment regions – the Southern Tier and Western regions of the state.

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 17 years old at time of application. Applicants selected for hire must be at least 18 years of age.

Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED) with completion of one year of high school algebra or one post-high school algebra course with a passing grade. Must provide an official transcript for high school and post-high school education, and evidence of completion of algebra, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must pass a physical exam and a drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must attest that they are physically able to perform the work of the trade, which may include: Climbing and working from ladders, scaffolds, poles, and towers of various heights. Crawling and working in confined spaces, such as attics, manholes, and crawlspaces. Lifting a minimum of 50 pounds. Working outdoors year-round, in all weather conditions.



Must reside, for at least six months, within the geographic jurisdiction of Local Union #139, which includes the following: All of Chemung County. All of Steuben County. In Allegany County – The townships of Allen, Almond, Alfred, Andover, Birdsall, Burns, Granger, Grove, Hume, Independence, Ward, Wellsville, West Almond, and Willing. Also, that portion of Amity, Angelica, Belfast, Caneadea, and Scio townships east of the Genesee River. In Schuyler County – The townships of Dix, Montour, Orange, Reading, and Tyrone. In Tioga County – The townships of Barton and Nichols.

Must have a valid NYS driver’s license in order to operate company vehicles.

Must have reliable means of transportation to and from various job sites and required classes at the approved school.

Must qualify for an interview based on the Electrical trade aptitude test by scoring 4 or higher out of a total score of 9.

Must be able to hear and understand verbal instructions and warnings given in English.

Must provide DD-214, if applicable, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship, to verify military training and /or experience to receive consideration for such training and/or experience.

For further information, applicants should contact Electricians JAC of Elmira Local Union #139 at (607) 732-1237. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers).