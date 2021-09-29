The Kohut family create a barbecue and cornhole fundraiser for Alice Kohut

ELKLAND, P.a. (WETM) – One year ago, the Kohut family’s world came crashing down when they learned that their daughter, Alice, had been diagnosed with a brain disease, Metachromatic Leukodystrophy which has no cure.

The young Elkland girl, Alice Kohut, is facing a future of medical battles but not alone. The local community is coming together this weekend to help.

This Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 the friends and family of Alice Kohut have put together a fundraiser to bring awareness to the terminal disease and gain support to help with Alice Kohut’s lifelong medical needs.

“The benefit that my friends and family are kindly putting together this weekend is for Alice, all the funds raised will be put into Alice’s special needs, irrevocable trust, the money will be used for her medical needs physical needs and luxuries,” said Charlotte Lilley Kohut

The Barbecue and Cornhole benefit event will be held at the Elkland baseball field starting at 1 pm. The fundraiser will also include a Chinese auction.

All Money donations are being accepted via Venmo @allinforalice

Kohut has hope that the MLD Foundation will raise funds toward research to figure out how we can cure this disease, and obtain genetic testing for newborns so, that they’ll have access to gene therapy and live a normal life.