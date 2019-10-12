The Latest: Autopsy: Blackout did not kill California man

Emergency personnel respond to utility pole explosions where multiple people were injured at the Old World Village on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Huntington Beach, Calif. “It was just like one giant fireball that went up” Megan Houck, 26, of Long Beach, Calif., said after an explosion occurred at the shopping and dining complex. (Emily Rasmussen/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the power shutoff involving California wildfires (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

An autopsy has concluded that a planned power shutdown did not cause the death of a Northern California man who depends on oxygen equipment.

The El Dorado Count Sheriff’s office said Friday that 67-year-old Robert Mardis died from severe coronary disease.

The office said the power outage was not a cause of his death and that the investigation has closed.

Pacific Gas & Electric had shut off power to roughly 2 million people due to wildfire risk. It says electricity will be restored to 98% by Saturday.

6:45 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it expects to restore power to 98% of some 2 million people affected by the utility’s deliberate blackout by the end of the day.

The utility announced Friday that crews have been making excellent progress declaring power lines safe.

The power was shut off earlier this week to customers in the Sierra Nevada foothills, Central Valley and San Francisco Bay Area.