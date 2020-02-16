The Latest: Families expected in court Tuesday following apartment roof collapse in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Families affected by an apartment roof collapse in Holyoke are expected to be in court Tuesday following their temporary stay in a hotel.

On Sunday, February 9, residents were forced to evacuate their apartment building located on 145 Essex Street after its roof partially collapsed during the night. Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News a large pile of bricks was found on the ground near the apartment, however, no injuries were reported.

“These buildings haven’t been maintained over the years, because of that, we’re seeing an uptick in the amount of deterioration, these buildings haven’t been holding together they need to be rebuilt,” said Holyoke Building Commissioner Damian Cote.

Residents were placed at the Red Roof Inn that was paid for by the building’s landlord Lucjan Hronowski for three nights. After three nights, Hronowski told 22News he was no longer able to afford any further financial assistance.

A big commotion took place after families were unsure of what to do. 22News Reporter Hector Molina captured a video of tenants blocking Hronowski’s car in an attempt to prevent him from leaving the apartment building.

One tenant was arrested and charged for assault and battery according to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty.

After tenants took their questions and concerns to House Court in Springfield, a court order ruled that their landlord must pay for temporary housing until Tuesday. Families are expected back in court Tuesday to know what will be done following their temporary stay.

PHOTOS: 145 Essex Street in Holyoke