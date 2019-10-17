The Latest: Police: Man confesses to Brooklyn mass shooting

FILE – In this July 28, 2019 file photo, the remains of a party litter a playground after a shooting in the Brownsville neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York City police have made an arrest in the community festival shooting that left one person dead and 11 wounded this summer. Police said Wednesday, Oct. 16, that 20-year-old Kyle Williams, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and attempted murder charges. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of a suspect in a mass shooting in New York City that left 1 person dead and 11 others wounded (all times local):

New York City police say a 20-year-old gang member has confessed to his involvement in a gun battle between rival groups that left one person dead and 11 wounded at a Brooklyn community festival in July.

Kyle Williams was arrested Wednesday on charges including murder and attempted murder. Police said he then admitted killing 38-year-old Jason Pagan and wounding others.

It wasn’t clear if Williams had a lawyer who could comment.

Deputy Chief Michael Kemper says police are looking for a second shooter. That person was associated with Pagan’s group.

Kemper said public tips helped them identify two women who were at the park, which led them to Williams.

Police say the gunmen opened fire after a chance encounter at the Old Timers Day gathering in Brooklyn’s Brownsville section on July 27.

New York City police have made an arrest in a community festival shooting that left one person dead and 11 wounded this summer.

Police said Wednesday that 20-year-old Kyle Williams, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and attempted murder charges. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.

Police say the gunman opened fire at the Old Timers Day gathering in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn on July 27.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Pagan was fatally struck by gunfire. Eleven other people were wounded.

Police say gang activity was a possible motive in the shooting.