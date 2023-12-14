ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Christmas classic, with a twist, is returning to the Clemens Center. “The Nutcracker in Motion” will take the stage this Friday and Saturday at the historic Powers Theater. The production, now in its 24th year, is back at the Clemens Center for the first time since the pandemic. Members of Elmira’s “New Heights Dance Theater” took the stage Thursday evening for rehearsals.

The show describes itself as a “jazzed-up version of the beloved Holiday tradition of George Balanchine’s classical The Nutcracker.” The show will feature “classical ballet, tap, high energy Rockette-style jazz and a few other surprises!” according to the Clemens Center website. “Come join the party as Clara’s Godfather presents life size toys on Christmas Eve, witness an epic battle, take a magical journey through the snowy forest and delight your senses in the Land of the Sweets, sampling all that the Sugar Plum fairy has to offer.”

On Friday, an advanced screening will be held at 7:15 p.m. Before the show, there will be a “Land of the Sweets Dessert Party” featuring a “sampling of desserts, coffee, tea and hot chocolate” starting at 6 p.m.

General Admission Tickets – Friday

$42 Adult

$37 Senior and Child 5-18

$28 Child under 5

There will be two performances on Saturday, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Reserved Seating Tickets – Saturday

$32/$22 Adult

$27/$17 Senior and Child 5-18

$18/$8 Child under 5

To purchase tickets, visit the Clemens Center Box Office at 207 Clemens Center Parkway. You can also buy them online here.