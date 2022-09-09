ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local church has experienced vandalism for the second time this year.

“The sign with our Open and Affirming statement was stolen earlier this year. In June, we put up the rainbow “God Is Still Speaking” banner as well as rainbow bunting. The bunting was damaged in July. The banner was cut down and stolen over this past weekend” said Rev. J. Gary Brinn.

The Park Church is part of the United Church of Christ’s open and affirming program meaning they explicitly welcome members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We started Pride Month with “Worship is a Drag,” with two drag performers as part of the service. This drew some positive attention from LGBTQ+ sites, and the scorn of Christian fundamentalists, including the Christian Broadcast Network ” Rev. Brinn continued.

The church reported the vandalism as a hate crime and will be speaking with their security company about moving cameras to the front of the building.