The Publishers Clearing House picks a winner in the Twin Tiers

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Publisher’s Clearing House doesn’t come to the Southern Tier often. When they do arrive in Twin Tiers It’s for a great reason.

An elderly lady who plays games and enters sweepstakes with the Publisher’s Clearing House was able to experience the reward for her dedication and commitment to the contest.

Today, Victoria Jackson was paid a surprise visit by Dave Sayer, Executive Director of Publisher’s Clearing House. After hearing a knock on her door peeking out to see who it could be Jackson was greeted with a huge congratulatory celebration for becoming a prize patrol winner.

“Victoria enters all the time so she believes that we are real, but there are a lot of people out there who are still very skeptical, and we’d like to be on the road showing people that do people really win,” said Sayer.

Jackson was still in shock but open arms with a smile as she was given a bouquet of roses and balloons.

Immediately after Jackson discovered that she was a winner, the following question was, what prize do you want, the new ford explorer limited car or a $50,000 check?

Jackson replied I’ll take the check because the car comes with the taxes. She did go on to say that she’d rather have the car but the money will do.