The Red Kettle campaign kicks off

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” campaign is kicking off November 15 at 6 p.m. at the Arnot Mall in center court.

The campaign is the oldest annual charitable fundraiser of its kind in the United States.

It helps raise money for those who need it most in communities nationwide – providing toys for kids, food for the hungry and countless social service programs year-round.

The Salvation Army of Chemung and Schuyler counties will be raising money for Christmas baskets, clothing and food for families in the area.