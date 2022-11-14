ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The Salvation Army is getting ready to kick off its 121st season of the Red Kettle Campaign.

While it officially starts tomorrow, you may have already noticed bell ringers out at some locations locally. Major Steve Carroll says the 2020 season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to certain restrictions, adding that in the last 3 years, the money raised dropped from $120,000 to just over $34,000.

However, the Salvation Army hopes to bring in about $80,000 this year. “I think that if everyone in Chemung County were to give $1, we’d be done in one day,” says Major Steve Carroll, “it really is about neighbors giving back to neighbors and it really is something that we can all be a part of.”

Carroll is asking that if you’d like to volunteer, you’re able to do a 4-hour shift. If you’d like to volunteer, you can do so by calling the Chemung County Salvation Army with the number 732-0314 or by visiting their Facebook page.